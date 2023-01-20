MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Howard, Ohio man died Friday morning when his car crashed into a tractor-trailer and overturned between Fredericktown and Mount Vernon.

While driving northbound on State Route 13 near Green Valley Road in Morris Township, 45-year-old Jason Auck’s Toyota Scion XA swerved over the centerline and struck a Peterbilt tractor-trailer, launching the Scion into a ditch before it overturned, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Medics pronounced Auck dead at the scene around 7:40 a.m.

The driver of the tractor-trailer — who survived the crash — was forced off the right side of the road, crashing first into a ditch and then a utility pole, the OSHP said. He was taken to Knox County Community Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the OSHP.