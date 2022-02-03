MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested Danial L. Shahan, of Howard, Ohio, Thursday in connection with the death of a 22-month-old child.

The child was initially brought to the Knox Community Hospital Monday evening by her mother and grandmother, and was later transferred to a hospital in Columbus, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

By Thursday afternoon, detectives were informed that the child had died, the sheriff’s office said.

Shahan, 28, is currently in custody at the Knox County Jail while the sheriff’s office continues its investigation.