KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 14-year-old girl they said was reported missing Monday, Dec. 7.

According to a post on the office’s Facebook page, Alyssa Wood was last seen at her home west of Mount Vernon.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center at 740-397-3333 ext.1.