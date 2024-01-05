MT. VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Knox County sheriff’s deputy, facing up to 11 years in prison after stealing over $500,000 from an elderly woman, received his sentence.

A Knox County Court of Common Pleas judge issued Danial Bobo a 90-day prison sentence with two years of probation after he pleaded guilty to six felony charges related to theft from a woman with Alzheimer’s disease. In May 2022, Bobo, a former deputy sergeant for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, pleaded guilty to theft, three counts of telecommunications fraud and two counts of misuse of credit cards.

According to the Ohio attorney general’s office, Danial and Elisabeth Bobo, of Gambier, befriended Kay and Richard Hoppe and helped the elderly couple move into a Mount Vernon nursing home. After Richard Hoppe died in 2018, the Bobos used a power of attorney granted by the Hoppes to Danial Bobo to access credit cards in the Hoppe’s name and bank accounts that contained the Hoppe’s assets.

Between Dec. 2017 and Nov. 2020, the Bobos used more than $500,000 for their own personal expenses. Kay Hoppe, who suffered from dementia related to Alzheimer’s disease, died in 2020 at age 78 and Danial Bobo was named the executor of the estate.

Danial and Elisabeth Bobo (Courtesy/Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Danial Bobo resigned from the sheriff’s office on Sept. 3, 2022, a few weeks before being indicted by a Knox County grand jury.

In April 2023, Elisabeth Bobo pleaded guilty to one count each of misuse of credit cards and telecommunications fraud. She received the same sentence as Danial Bobo.