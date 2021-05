KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 44-year old Charles M. Shannon.

They say he has an active warrant from the adult parole authority. Deputies are also investigating his alleged involvement in a pursuit that occurred Tuesday.

Authorities say Shannon was last seen on foot around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in a wooded area west of Wooster Road between Carson and Rinehart roads.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dispatch at 740-397-3333, ext. 1.