Knox county sheriff refuses to enforce mask mandate in Gambier

GAMBIER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has said it will not enforce at $25 fine for mask violations in Gambier.

“I have spoken with Mayor Kessler and informed him that deputies will not be citing anyone for violations,” the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

The Gambier ordinance levies a $25.00 fine and says KCSO is the “enforcing body,” the post said.

“We will not put deputies in that situation. We have not enforced mask mandates in the past, and we will not enforce this mandate,” the sheriff’s office said.

