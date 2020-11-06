Knox County judge sentences woman to 10 months for failing to appear in court

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 37-year-old woman was sentenced to 10 months in prison after going on the run for three years.

Kristi Frabott, formerly of Centerburg, was sentenced after failing to appear for sentencing in a 2016 theft case.

According to a Facebook post on the Knox County Prosecutor’s Office page, Frabott plead guilty to the thefts in May 2017, then went missing for almost three years.

Frabott was indicted for felony failure to appear in 2019, and was arrested on that charge earlier this year. She later entered a guilty plea for failure to appear.

According to the post, Frabott arrived in court two hours late, and appeared surprised when Judge Richard Wetzel sentenced her to 10 months for the failure to appear charge and six months for the theft charges. The sentences will run concurrently.

“With court appearances, like most things in life, just showing up is the first step to success,” the post concludes.