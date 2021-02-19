Know your heart risks — Raising awareness during American Heart Health Month

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, and health experts and victims alike are raising awareness of the risks during American Heart Month.

“It actually grabbed me so tight it dropped me to my legs, and I just fell on the floor,” describes Newark resident Chuck McMullens.

Within seconds, he was calling 911.

“I was going in-and-out of consciousness while I was talking to the paramedics, so I was scared. I was really scared,” admits McMullens.

It was this past July that McMullens says he went out to sit on his front porch, before a sharp pain in his stomach took control.

“As soon as the dissection happens, we think about 40% of people die,” warns Dr. John Bozinovski, a cardiac expert with The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

McMullens was suffering from a potentially fatal heart condition called an aortic dissection. The condition occurs when the inner wall of the aorta tears, and blood causes the inner and middle layers of the aorta to separate.

“It impeded the blood flow to some of his organs,” Dr. Bozinovski describes.

McMullens spent nearly six hours in life-saving surgery at Ohio State.

While the conditions like McMullens can be genetic, experts say smokers and individuals with conditions like COPD and high blood pressure are among the most at risk.

“Just knowing that you have a history of sudden death in your family, it should be higher on your list. And if we know that, we can closely watch people,” Dr. Bozinovski assures.

However, McMullens, who always committed to fitness, didn’t fall in one of those categories.

“For something just to happen in a split moment, like that, and to be so serious, that’s what I just couldn’t understand it,” says McMullens, who ran and lifted weights daily.

Seven months later, McMullens has had to alter his dietary and sleeping habits. He’s even had to learn how to walk again.

“It’s taken some time; I’ve been going through my therapy and working out each day,” McMullens says.

But he feels grateful to be alive, and to bring awareness through his story.

“What I used to take for granted, I don’t anymore,” says McMullens.

Experts say often times victims won’t know they have an aortic condition until it gets critical — but preventive measures like aerobic activity can help keep a healthy heart and live a longer life.

“This is a great month to just remind people the cost of smoking, of poor sugar control if you have diabetes,” Dr. Bozinovski warns. “Just maintaining an active lifestyle.”

In October, Ohio State became the first hospital in Ohio to take part in a trial using a new minimally invasive procedure to begin treating heart conditions.

“It allows for us to treat the thoracic, abdominal aortic aneurysms going through the blood vessels instead of making big incisions in somebody’s chest and abdomen,” Dr. Bozinovski describes.

The new, innovative technology means a less dangerous procedure and shorter recovery times.

“Anytime you can do a similar intervention with lesser risk, it’s always a plus for the team doing the procedure and especially the patient,” says Dr. Bozinovski.

Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center held their first Aortic Aneurysm Awareness Day on Saturday, February 13th for American Heart Month.