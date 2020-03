MASON (WCMH) — Kings Island announced its Opening Day on April 11th will be delayed to at least mid-May due to the coronavirus outbreak.

” At Cedar Fair, the safety and well-being of our Guests and Associates are always our top priorities,” CEO Richard Zimmerman said. “For 2020 Season Passholders, we will be adding days to the park’s operating calendar to accommodate for the days the park is temporarily closed.”

Kings Island is owned by the Cedar Fair Entertainment Company.