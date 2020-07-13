King Arts Complex looking for artists to paint a wall mural

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The King Arts Complex is accepting proposals for a mural or series of murals that are meant to represent strength, pride and love in the central Ohio community.

In addition, the Complex is looking for a design of high artistic merit that celebrates and expresses the local, national and global contributions of African Americans.

The mural will span the entire south wall of the King Arts Complex. Prior to painting, the wall will be prepared and primed to paint.

For more information, download the full instructions below and email your application materials to Lyn Logan-Grimes at llogan-grimes@kingartscomplex.com by July 15th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools