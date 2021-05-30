King Arts Complex honors Memorial Day with display

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Memorial Day is being recognized in Columbus’ Mount Vernon neighborhood.

On Sunday, community members planted about 200 flags in the grass outside the King Arts Complex.

This is the second year flags have been put there for the holiday weekend.

World War 2 veteran Carl Robinson stopped by to speak with the group, many of who are veterans themselves.

Organizers said this is a way for them to honor those from their community.

“This is very important to me because I appreciate the flag and doing this,” Robinson said. “This is my first opportunity to do this with a group of my brothers.”

“We just want to make sure we pay respect to this community and the people that live here who are veterans,” said resident Al Edmondson.

Organizers are planning to plant more flags for next year’s event.