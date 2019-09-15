Kids and Cops Day in Westerville brings community, police together

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Dozens of families came together to meet officers throughout their communities.

It was the annual Cops and Kids Day in Westerville.

More than 50 law enforcement agencies are involved in the event.

The goal is to bring the community together to talk with children about what police officers do.

“It gives us the opportunity, not on a call or anything like that, to have a positive interaction with the public. We are in a neutral environment,” said Westerville Chief of Police Charles Chandler.

He said the event has been happening for at least 20 years.