Kids age 16 and older to get free Pfizer vaccine at Columbus City Schools

Buses will take kids 16 and older to vaccination clinics organized through Columbus City Schools.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Students age 16 and older will get a free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine beginning April 26, if they want it.

Columbus City Schools will partner with Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Columbus Public Health to host free vaccination clinics at Beechcroft, Briggs, Independence and Whetstone, according to a press release from the school district.

Columbus City Schools will provide yellow bus transportation to get students to and from the school sites on each clinic day.

Students will receive the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses, the only vaccine currently approved for this age group. The vaccination clinics will be staffed by Nationwide Children’s and Columbus Public Health and supported by CCS School Nurses.

Clinics will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The goal is to distribute up to 6,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for CCS students, the press release concluded.