Kidnapping, assault suspect arrested after standoff in Groveport

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A man sought by police for days is behind bars after a brief standoff with law enforcement.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-od Charles J. Shaw Jr. had eluded Columbus Police SWAT officers for several days. He was wanted on multiple charges, including kidnapping, domestic violence and assault.

Monday night, Shaw allegedly ran from officers during a traffic stop and was unable to be located. Around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, an anonymous tip led deputies to the 7300 block of Groveport Road. One of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office K9 officers saw Shaw running away from the back of an apartment complex parking lot and into a wooded area.

The sheriff’s office said Shaw was spotted once again around 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on the 600 block of Ebright Road, where he led officers on another foot chase. Multiple agencies including Columbus Police, Groveport Police, Madison Township Police and more worked to corner Shaw. After a brief standoff, Shaw was arrested.

“We Got Him!"For the last several days Columbus Division of Police SWAT officers have attempted to locate Charles J…. Posted by Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Shaw is charged with felony kidnapping, aggravated menacing and assault among other charges. According to the affidavit, a woman told police that in early June, Shaw pulled her out of bed and began hicking her multiple times in the ribs, stomach and back before pulling out a gun and threatening to kill her and her family. She said when she attempted to leave, he pulled her back into the bedroom and began assaulting her again.

Shaw is scheduled to be arraigned in Franklin County Municipal Court Wednesday morning.