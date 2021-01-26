Kenyon College receives $100 million anonymous donation for new residence halls

GAMBIER, Ohio (WCMH) — Kenyon College announced Tuesday that it had received the largest donation in its history.

According to the school an anonymous donor has committed $100 million to fund construction of three apartment-style residence halls.

“The funding of the new residences allows Kenyon and its loyal supporters to renew focus on growing the endowment for scholarships and financial aid, as well as continued support for annual funds, while fulfilling a critical strategic goal of improving housing,” a release from the school reads.

The halls, which will be on the South Campus, will have room for more than 100 students, and will be designed to last nearly a century.

“To receive this record-breaking gift during a pandemic that is still gripping our country and disrupting our academic year speaks volumes about the strength of Kenyon’s future,” said Kenyon College President Sean Decatur. “With this gift we are doubling down on the residential experience that is at the heart of a Kenyon education, the intrinsic value of which distancing and remote learning has only made more clear.”

According to a release, the school is one of only 10 national liberal arts colleges to have ever received a nine-figure gift.