PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A Kentucky man incarcerated in an Ohio jail is facing additional charges after being accused of punching two deputies in the face.

Michael Swords, 42, of Greenup, Kentucky, has been charged with two counts of felonious assault on a police officer, according to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman. Swords was already being held on other charges including burglary, tempering with evidence, theft of firearms and grand theft auto.

Deputies were attempting to take Swords out of the video arraignment room when he refused, Thoroughman said. As the deputies were trying to move him toward the booking room, Swords continued to resist and assaulted both deputies by punching them in the face.

The deputies were transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center to be treated for their injuries. Thoroughman said one deputy boke their nose, with both suffering from lacerations to the lips and face, hand injuries and possible concussions.

Swords is being held in the Scioto County jail on a $160,000 bond and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Friday.