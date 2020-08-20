Kentucky man arrested for exchanging illicit images with 14-year-old Pickaway County resident

Posted:

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff said Detective Britt Ramey, working with detectives from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky, investigated a Kentucky man for exchanging illicit images with a 14-year-old Pickaway County resident.

Detective Ramey’s investigation revealed that 21-year-old Zachary Roach of McCracken County was sending and receiving illicit images and videos from a minor in Pickaway County and a minor in Mississippi.

On Aug. 18, Roach was arrested in Kentucky and charged with the following:

  • Possess/view matter portraying sexual performance by minor (4 counts)
  • Prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure minor (6 counts)
  • Use of a minor (under 16) in a sexual performance (1 count)
  • Distribution of obscene matter (4 counts)
  • Promoting a minor in a sexual performance (1 count)

Federal charges are pending against Roach for the activity in Pickaway County and Mississippi and he is being held in McCracken County Jail on $200,000 bond.

