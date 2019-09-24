Kenny Chesney to headline 2020 Buckeye Country Superfest

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Kenny Chesney will be the headline act at next year’s Buckeye Country Superfest.

Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Brett Young, and Gabby Barrett will join Chesney on June 20, 2020 at Ohio Stadium.

2020 will mark the fifth year Ohio Stadium opens its gates for Buckeye Country Superfest. An enthusiastic crowd of 55,402 country music fans two-stepped and sang along at Buckeye Country Superfest 2019, setting the single day attendance record for the festival.

This will be Chesney’s third time headlining Buckeye Country Superfest.

Tickets go on sale October 4, at 10am on Ticketmaster.com or at the Schottenstein Center Ticket Office open Monday through Friday 8AM – 5PM.