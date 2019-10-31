Keeping kids safe on the trick-or-treat trail

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– Before the kids go running up to the first house Halloween night, there are things parents need to know and do to keep them safe.

“Parents should always tell kids to stick together, stay in neighborhoods that they know,” said Dublin Police Sgt. Renae Rice. “Never go into houses or approach cars, be careful when they’re crossing the street.”

Police officers will be out in full force making sure drivers are slowing down and kids are safe, but it’s also up to parents.

“They should also be lit up by either carrying a flashlight or some sort of reflective material or a flashing light,” Sgt. Rice added.

A parent or responsible adult should always accompany young children on their neighborhood rounds and if your older child goes alone, plan and review the route that is acceptable. Agree on a specific time when they should return home.

“We want want everyone to have a safe and fun night. We want to make sure that nobody gets injured,” Sgt. Rice explained. “We want the drivers to not drive distracted and pay attention to the little ones.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics lays out a number of suggestions for parents including:

Plan costumes that are bright and reflective. Make sure that shoes fit well and that costumes are short enough to prevent tripping, entanglement or contact with flame.

Consider adding reflective tape or striping to costumes and trick-or-treat bags for greater visibility.

Because masks can limit or block eyesight, consider non-toxic makeup and decorative hats as safer alternatives. Hats should fit properly so they don’t slide over eyes. Makeup should be tested ahead of time on a small patch of skin to make sure there are no unpleasant surprises on the big day.

When shopping for costumes, wigs and accessories, look for and purchase those with a label clearly indicating they are flame resistant.

If a sword, cane, or stick is a part of your child’s costume, make sure it is not sharp or long. A child may be easily hurt by these accessories if he stumbles or trips.

Review with children how to call 9-1-1 (or their local emergency number) if they ever have an emergency or become lost.

Have flashlights with fresh batteries for all children and their escorts.

Only go to homes with a porch light on and never enter a home or car for a treat.

The American Academy of Pediatrics also adds children should wait until they are home and their treats checked before eating anything. They say a good ways to prevent kids eating while still trick-or-treating is to have a good meal before heading out, so they’re full and won’t want to snack so much.

The Centers for Disease Control has may more tips and tricks when it comes to Halloween safety. CLICK HERE to read.