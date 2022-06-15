COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This may seem like a no-brainer: Keep your dogs inside when the heat is unbearable. Basically, if you think it’s hot outside, your dog does, too.

The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center wants owners and their dogs to have a safe summer.

“If you happen to lose power at home or anywhere else, keep your dog hydrated,” spokesperson Les Wilson said. “Keep frozen treats or frozen toys readily available.”

When the shelter lost power Tuesday, staff and volunteers began delivering ice chips to all the dogs in the shelter.

“A third thing you can do, if you have a pool, go out swimming,” Wilson said.

He referenced all kinds of pools, whether it is a kiddie pool, in or above-ground pool, and even taking your dog to a nearby lake if one is available.

Some common tips from the ASPCA

Provide ample shade when outside

Use a cooling body wrap

Never leave your dog inside a car

Signs of heat stroke

From heavy panting to glazed eyes, dogs only sweat through their feet, according to the SPCA. So look out for rapid heartbeat, difficulty breathing, excessive thirst, lethargy, fever, dizziness, lack of coordination, profuse salivation, vomiting, a deep red or purple tongue, seizure, and unconsciousness.