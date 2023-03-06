COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Stand-up comedian and Emmy Award winning actor Katt Williams announced a stop in Columbus this spring as part of his “2023 and Me” tour.

The Cincinnati native will perform at the Schottenstein Center on May 14 at 5 p.m., after shows that also include Cincinnati (April 29) and Cleveland (March 4).

Williams, who has starred in eight comedy specials, is coming off two critically acclaimed Netflix-produced specials, Great America (2018) and World War III (2022). He has appeared in over 30 films and a dozen television programs, earning a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as “Willie” and Atlanta.

Tickets, starting at $59, will go on sale to the general public via Ticketmaster this Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. For more information, visit www.KattWilliamsLive.com.