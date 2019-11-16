Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity gives away turkeys for to those in need

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Thanksgiving tradition is growing and giving more families a reason to be thankful.

The Columbus alumni chapter of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity handed out food for its annual Turkey giveaway on Saturday.

When the event started 10 years ago, the group gave away 100 turkeys.

A decade later, it was equipped to pass out 1,000.

Jeffrey Ushry, a polemarch for the fraternity, said, “You’ve got to consider how many people don’t have the resources. And we have the resources.”

The group now partners with Walmart, Molina Health and the OSU Wexner Medical Center to serve families in five zip codes: 43203, 43205, 43206, 43201 and 43219.

“This is still a food desert,” Ushry said of the 43203 Mt. Vernon neighborhood where the giveaway was held. “And there’s always a need to help people with nutrition and feeding the community.”

Families said they were grateful for the support covering the cost of the holiday meal.

“Turkeys really do cost a lot at the store so when they have something like this, it’s good,” Sandra Mack said.

Denise Chandler added, “You could use that money on something else, like the necessities you need in your household.”

Chandler said she attends the giveaway every year and enjoys connecting with her neighbors and the fraternity members each time.

“It’s a gift,” she said. “Every year I thank them.”

The Kappa Alpha Psi chapter will hold a toy giveaway on at 1461 Mt. Vernon Ave. on Saturday, Dec. 14.

