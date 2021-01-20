Kamala Harris’ sorority shares in pride of her becoming vice president

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Central Ohio members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority are proud that one of their own is now second-in-command.

“It’s extremely exciting for us to have a member of our organization ascend to the second highest office in the United States of America,” said Valery Tarver, president of the Columbus graduate chapter.

Vice President Kamala Harris marked her sorority’s 113th anniversary with a Facebook post five days before she was sworn in Wednesday as the first woman to hold that office.

“This is history-making so, for us, we are extremely proud of her accomplishments and the accomplishment she has for women of color across the globe, but especially here in the United States,” Tarver said.

The sisterhood, which has nearly 300,000 members, mobilized to get to the polls in November, calling it “Stroll to the Poll.”

“This is lifelong, and we incorporate this throughout our lives throughout our communities providing that service,” said Great Lakes regional director Ashburn Mallory. “So much pride there in Kamala, and we will be watching and we will be thinking about how can we continue to support her efforts as she ascends to this position.”

It’s a milestone that transcends education, race and age, and Harris once noted it herself.

“It’s not just for an Alpha Kappa Alpha woman,” Harris said, ” it’s for all the women in general no matter if you’re in a sorority or not.”

Said Tarver: “Every little girl’s dream can be realized when you have someone who looks just like you ascending to roles like this.”