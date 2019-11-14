Kaleidoscope Youth Center provides support for homeless transgender youth

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)- Thousands of kids will sleep on the street in Central Ohio and many of them are transgender.

Trans youth say stories like this are all too common. Many say their parents threw them out on the street with nowhere to go. Waverly Evans knows firsthand about what it means to be a homeless trans youth.



“Violence of all kinds. Violence isn’t just physical , there’s most definitely emotional violence that occurs a lot more than physical violence,” said Evans.



Evans is a trans 20-year-old woman who became homeless at 17. Her family didn’t accept her. Her parents didn’t accept either.



“It was so difficult for my mom to understand this stuff, that I had to go. When I turned 18 I actually did so in the Huckleberry House shelter,” said Evans.



On the street, she experienced hunger, sexual assault, and felt she had nowhere to cope.



“It’s more than being physically without a home. It’s about not having identification. Not having a job. It’s about having mental illness and not not having s place to go back to at all to hide that from the world,” said Evans.



But that changed when Erin Upchurch came along. She showed Waverly hope at Kaleidoscope Youth Center (KYC).



“We have 5 properties we are utilizing and we get them moved in and we provide the essentials and then we provide support to them to be able to obtain employment, Upchurch.



KYC also allows LGBTQIA kids to hang out at their headquarters where meals are provided. Upchurch said LGBTQIA kids are 120% more likely to be homeless.



“When we look at transgender and non-binary youth especially youth of color you know those numbers go up significantly,” said Upchurch.