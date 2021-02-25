Kaleidoscope Youth Center leader “not surprised” 1 in 6 Gen Zers identify as LGBT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/AP) — The executive director of Columbus’ Kaleidoscope Youth Center said she is “not surprised” by a recent Gallop’s poll that finds 1 in 6 Gen Zers (those born between 1997 and 2002) identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or trans (LGBT) and thinks the actual number is likely higher.

“The numbers make sense to me. I think they absolutely do reflect the time that we’re living in. They reflect our young people and their communities. I would venture those numbers are way higher than what were reported,” said Erin Upchurch, executive director of Kaleidoscope Youth Center.

An estimated 5.6% of U.S. adults identify as LGBT, according to the poll. Bringing the 16% from Gen Z down, 9% of Millennials and 3.8% of Gen Xers identify as LGBT. Just 1.3% of those born before 1946 and 2% of Baby Boomers identified similarly.

“Unfortunately, we live in a society that relies heavily on proof, especially of marginalized communities: proof of oppression, proof of not being included, proof of harm, and proof of existence,” Upchurch stated. “I hope one day we don’t live there, but what we are seeing now is. … We at Kaleidoscope and those of us in this work … have lived experience, we have relationships, we see the people.

“The numbers right now are just supporting that. What I’m hoping happens is that it begins to continue to change the hearts and minds in the community, it continues to expand and create space for folks to exist in their wholeness. And even from a funding and resource perspective, that it continues to validate why places like Kaleidoscope and other community centers need to be in existence.”

The vast majority of LGBT respondents (54.6%) identify as bisexual, while nearly a quarter say they are gay, 11.7% lesbian and 11.3% transgender.

“I think the other reason we’re seeing these numbers [is because] there’s actually language,” Upchurch added. “And because of the representative leadership that we have in organizations, because of the visibility of people being able to identify what they are, whether on social media or movies and TV, it’s giving young people language, and they’re seeing themselves as a valued part of society.”