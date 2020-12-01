K9 Vando tracks footprints through snow, sniffs out shooting suspect hiding by shed

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A K9 deputy tracked footprints through the snow to sniff out a robbery suspect.

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A German Shepherd sheriff’s deputy tracked down a robbery suspect through the snow after a shooting.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office lauded K9 Vando on social media after the dog tracked and captured a suspect from an armed robbery and shooting in Grove City, according to the sheriff’s department social media page.

“Deputies tracked the gunman’s footprints in the snow and Vando alerted to his hiding spot near a shed,” the post read.

Teamwork by the communications staff, patrol deputies, and the German Shepherd led to the tracking and capture, the post said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools