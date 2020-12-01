K9 Vando tracks footprints through snow, sniffs out shooting suspect hiding by shed

A K9 deputy tracked footprints through the snow to sniff out a robbery suspect.

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A German Shepherd sheriff’s deputy tracked down a robbery suspect through the snow after a shooting.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office lauded K9 Vando on social media after the dog tracked and captured a suspect from an armed robbery and shooting in Grove City, according to the sheriff’s department social media page.

“Deputies tracked the gunman’s footprints in the snow and Vando alerted to his hiding spot near a shed,” the post read.

Teamwork by the communications staff, patrol deputies, and the German Shepherd led to the tracking and capture, the post said.