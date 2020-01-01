K-9 Joris finds narcotics at traffic stop; leads to 3 arrests

PICKAWAY, Ohio (WCMH) — A highly trained German Shepherd sniffed out drugs during a traffic stop, leading to half a pound of meth being taken off the streets.

Corporal Harger, of the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, pulled over the car on US 23 near the Cooks Creek Golf Course for a speeding ticket. Corporal Harger let his K9 partner Joris have a free-air sniff around the car, said a release from the Sheriff’s office.

When Joris indicated there were narcotics inside the car, Corporal Harger and Officer Miller searched it and found a loaded 22 caliber revolver and nearly half a pound of methamphetamine.

Three people were charged: Bradford P. Wedebrook, Portsmouth, Lona M. Simpson, Pomeroy, and Paul Stone Jr, Portsmouth. All went to the Pickaway County Jail and will be at Circleville Municipal Court on January 2, 2020, the media release said.