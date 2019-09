MADISON TWP. (WCMH) — A juvenile was shot in the area of Tremaine and Rodell roads on Thursday in Madison Township.

Madison Township police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office discovered the juvenile after responding to a “shots fired” calls, officials said.

The juvenile was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

There are no suspects at this time, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Madison Township Police Department at (614) 836-9000.