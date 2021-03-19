Juvenile crime remains a concern for police chiefs in Franklin County

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio’s police chiefs say juvenile crime is still trending upward despite their efforts to stop it.

They gathered again Thursday morning to provide an update on Operation Game Over, their collaboration to bring those crime numbers down.

Some communities like Whitehall say they’ve seen a decrease, even as cases continue to pop up.

On Wednesday night, police spotted a stolen car and had to start a pursuit, eventually ramming the vehicle to get it to stop. Inside was a 13-year-old behind the wheel with two 15-year-old passengers.

Also inside? A loaded gun.

“I’ve got a 13-year-old granddaughter. I can’t imagine somebody her age in the back of a cruiser from committing a crime,” Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said.

“Very worried about being in a position where a 13-year-old — and we don’t know their ages in the nigh time when stuff’s happening — just someone jumps out of a vehicle with a gun in their hands — and the worst case scenario happens,” said Whitehall Police Chief Mike Crispen. “This is really what we’re trying to avoid, some serious tragedies like that.”

Crispen is also head of the Franklin County Chiefs Association, which has been taking on a more public role in addressing the recent rise in juvenile crime and their efforts to work together to stop it.

This week, Gahanna police arrested a teen who stole a car by force from a Kroger located only a few hundred feet away from their headquarters.

“The individual involved was age 15. During the course of speaking with detectives, he admitted to 50 other events, car thefts and carjackings. That’s 50,” said Gahanna Police Chief Jeff Spence.

Crispen said Whitehall police have been using data of repeat offenders to their advantage when cracking down on the trend in that community.

“We rely on our crime analysts to communicate with us and different agencies and put reports together for us, and once we sort of zero in on where a problem area is, then we send officers undercover and marked to go work those areas and that’s the reason we’re successful in those blitzs,” Crispen said.

But despite some successes, law enforcement still worries about how the increasing trend could end.

“It’s escalating and it’s escalating quickly. And our fear in law enforcement is when things start going that direction is we’re going to have a confrontation. And we don’t need that. We don’t want that,” said Baldwin.

“Some of them, not all of them, some of them are very violent. I’m not even going to try to downplay that,” Crispen said. “But let’s not forget — we have a 13-year-old about an hour later, sitting in our office with tears running down their eyes wanting their parents. There’s balance here that we’ve all got to figure out as a group.”

There has been some back and forth between law enforcement and juvenile judges, who called the last press conference propaganda.

Baldwin says that type of dispute helps no one.

“I know there was some friction early on and we don’t need to get into a blame game. Law enforcement can’t blame the courts, courts can’t blame law enforcement, we can’t blame parents. Those types of games need to end,” Baldwin said.