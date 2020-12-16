Juvenile chased by car, shot in northeast Columbus

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A juvenile was chased by a vehicle and shot in northeast Columbus Tuesday evening.

According to Columbus Police, the boy was walking with friends in the 2000 block of Christine Boulevard at approximately 5:40 p.m. when the group was chased by someone in a car.

The driver of the vehicle then began shooting at the group, hitting the victim once, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and rushed into surgery. The victim is expected to survive his injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.

