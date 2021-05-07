Justin Eastman sentenced to life for murdering Donna Harris

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Justin Eastman, 36, of Columbus, has been sentenced to life without parole for murdering Donna Harris, according to the Delaware County Prosecutor.

A jury found Eastman guilty of aggravated murder in April for killing the 53-year old Harris.

Harris’ body was found November 24, 2019 in a remote, rural area off Sherman Road after she had been missing for four days. The official cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, according to the prosecutor.

Donna Harris was left face down, her body lying on top of a sheet and bed skirt, bludgeoned to death, and alone in a field. No person should have to suffer that fate, and no family should ever have to experience the devastating loss of a loved one in such a traumatic way. Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel

Eastman and Harris were in a relationship, according to court records, and Eastman was the last known person to see Harris alive.

Eastman was arrested in Kansas on November 25, 2019. Court records showed he had been using Donna’s credit cards during his attempt to flee the state, purchasing things along the way like tools, clothing, and a gaming system.