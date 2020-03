COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Justin Bieber concert scheduled for Aug. 8 has been moved from Ohio Stadium to the Schottenstein Center.

In a tweet, the Schottenstein Center said the move was due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The new show information is…

Justin Bieber w/Kehlani and Jaden Smith

DATE: Saturday, August 8, 2020

NEW VENUE: Schottenstein Center

Public On Sale: 3/13 10AM pic.twitter.com/T6mRooQurt — The Schott (@TheSchott) March 6, 2020

Artists Kehlani and Jaden Smith are set to appear with Bieber.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m.