‘Just A Kid From Athens’ t-shirt raising money for SE Ohio Food Bank

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– You can now show your support for Ohio’s latest Heisman Trophy winner, college football national champion, and NFL first overall draft pick Joe Burrow all while supporting a good cause, too.

Pay homage to that kid from Athens (and the new king of the jungle) and help support residents in Southeast Ohio with the new tee.



A portion of the net proceeds benefit the Southeast Ohio Food Bank, a program of @hapcap. https://t.co/13RI6WtZqZ pic.twitter.com/b30Jbyxdk2 — HOMAGE (@HOMAGE) May 20, 2020

Homage’s latest t-shirt features the slogan “Just A Kid From Athens,” and the company says a portion of the proceeds will go to the Southeast Ohio Food Bank.

The t-shirt is a nod to Burrow’s hometown that he put in the national spotlight during his Heisman acceptance speech. Burrow highlighted the issue of food insecurity in Southeast Ohio during the speech, sparking a campaign that raised more than half a million dollars for the food bank.

The t-shirt cost $32 and can be bought by CLICKING HERE.