‘Just A Kid From Athens’ t-shirt raising money for SE Ohio Food Bank

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– You can now show your support for Ohio’s latest Heisman Trophy winner, college football national champion, and NFL first overall draft pick Joe Burrow all while supporting a good cause, too.

Homage’s latest t-shirt features the slogan “Just A Kid From Athens,” and the company says a portion of the proceeds will go to the Southeast Ohio Food Bank.

The t-shirt is a nod to Burrow’s hometown that he put in the national spotlight during his Heisman acceptance speech. Burrow highlighted the issue of food insecurity in Southeast Ohio during the speech, sparking a campaign that raised more than half a million dollars for the food bank.

READ MORE: Athens County Food Pantry raises more than $500k after Joe Burrow Heisman speech

The t-shirt cost $32 and can be bought by CLICKING HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools