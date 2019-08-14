Jury to continue sentencing deliberation for man guilty of killing own daughter and girl’s mother

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A jury will continue deliberating the fate of a double murderer Wednesday.

The jury wraped up sentencing deliberations Tuesday for Kristofer Deshan Garrett, 26, who was found guilty last week of the January 2018 double murder of his daughter and the girl’s mother, Nicole Antionette Duckson, 34, at a home on Fleet Road in southeast Columbus.

According to court documents, Garrett waited at Duckson’s home, brutally stabbing her and the little girl. The victims’ bodies were found in the backyard of the house.

Garrett was arrested later that night.

Garrett is facing a minimum sentence of life in prison. However, he could be given the death penalty.