Jury selection continues in trial of accused Westerville police killer

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The next phase of the jury selection process for the Quentin Smith murder trial began Monday and will continue through the end of the week.

Smith is accused of killing Westerville Police officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli last year when they responded to a domestic disturbance call.

This week, jurors with strong views on capital punishment that cannot set those feelings aside are being eliminated from the potential jury pool.

In Ohio, capital punishment cases are split into two phases: the first phase determines guilt or innocence and the second determines the punishment.

The second phase only happens if the jury finds the defendant guilty of a specific set of charges.

“We have found sometimes jurors in this first phase don’t want to get to the second phase because of their personal opinion on the death penalty, so they hedge their bets over here, and we don’t want you to do that. Is everyone acceptable to that?,” Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien asked the potential jurors.

Jurors who make it through questioning next week will be asked to come back for the final stage of jury selection next week.