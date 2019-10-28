Jury selection almost over, opening arguments to begin soon in Quentin Smith trial

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Opening arguments are scheduled to start this week in the trial of Quentin Smith.
Smith is accused of killing two Westerville Police officers — Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering — last year.
Joering and Morelli were fatally shot in February of 2018 after entering a townhome while responding to a domestic dispute.
Jury selection for the trial has been taking place over the past week.
The 12-person jury will ultimately decide Smith’s guilt or innocence.
Smith faces the death penalty if convicted.