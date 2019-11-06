Jury recommends 2 life sentences without parole for convicted cop killer Quentin Smith

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A jury on Wednesday recommended two life sentences without the possibility of parole for convicted cop killer Quentin Smith who murdered Westerville police officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering in 2018.

The jury was deadlocked on the death penalty.

Smith was found guilty on all charges including two counts of aggravated murder on Friday.

Officers Morelli and Joering were shot and killed on Feb. 10, 2018, after responding to a 911 hangup call from an apartment with a known history of domestic violence.

Smith was found Smith guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder and one count of domestic violence.

He was also found guilty of two specifications that made him eligible for the death penalty: the purposeful killing of a police officer and purposeful killing of two or more people.

Joering died at the scene. Morelli, who was shot in the chest through a gap in the side of his bulletproof vest, died later that day at the hospital.

This week jurors heard about Smith’s history of mental illness, previous incidents of violence, and abusive childhood.

Dr. John Fabian, who interviewed and evaluated Smith for the defense, said Smith suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder.

“He just doesn’t emote,” Fabian said. “He’s like flat as a stone and that’s really based in depression in my opinion.”

Fabian testified that Smith’s mental illness, childhood with alcoholic and absentee stepfather, abusive mother and other factors contribute to his behavior as an adult.

“He’s made poor choices, no question,” Fabian said. “And when the officers walk in the door that night – that gets very complicated as well. But all of these other factors that I don’t think he had choices over placed him at risk to be in that situation and to make poor choices.”