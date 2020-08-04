Jury convicts child’s caregiver of rape

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
generic_gavel_scales_97228-873702559

NBC4 Jobs

MARION, Ohio (WCMH)–A jury convicted Rodney Fulton of two counts of rape, abduction, gross sexual imposition and sexual battery of a child under the age of 10.

“Fulton was a caregiver for this child and instead of protecting her, he chose to victimize her,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ray Grogan in a news release. “His actions are completely reprehensible and he deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison.”

Rape Conviction Rodney Fulton
Rodney Fulton was convicted of two counts of rape, abduction, gross sexual imposition and sexual battery of a child under the age of 10.

This happened in 2018 when Fulton was taking care of the child. His trial ended with a conviction on Aug. 3. His sentencing hearing has not yet been determined.

“My office will seek to have Fulton sentenced to life in prison with no possibility for parole,” said Grogan.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools