Jury convicts child’s caregiver of rape

MARION, Ohio (WCMH)–A jury convicted Rodney Fulton of two counts of rape, abduction, gross sexual imposition and sexual battery of a child under the age of 10.

“Fulton was a caregiver for this child and instead of protecting her, he chose to victimize her,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ray Grogan in a news release. “His actions are completely reprehensible and he deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison.”

Rodney Fulton was convicted of two counts of rape, abduction, gross sexual imposition and sexual battery of a child under the age of 10.

This happened in 2018 when Fulton was taking care of the child. His trial ended with a conviction on Aug. 3. His sentencing hearing has not yet been determined.

“My office will seek to have Fulton sentenced to life in prison with no possibility for parole,” said Grogan.