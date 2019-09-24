“Jurassic World” set to invade the Schott this weekend

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Triceratops, t-rex, and of course the raptor are a few of the iconic dinosaurs attendees will see as “Jurassic World” comes to the Schottenstein Center.

The Jurassic World Live Tour is opening its show in Columbus.

“We’ve been in the process of creation for two and a half years and the cast has been together for 10 weeks,” said the show’s performance director, AJ Peterson.

Peterson is thrilled for the Jurassic World Live Tour to come to life for the first time in Columbus.

“The story is really great and captures the heart of ‘Jurassic World,'” he said.

The 21 dinosaurs have technology that helps make them lifelike.

“There are two bike brakes that are attached to the arms of the dino,” said actor Bob Gardner.

But what’s so special about this show is introducing everyone to something new.

“We have an original story that bridges the two stories and were introducing a new dino into the lineup. Her name is Genie,” Peterson said.

Melanie Ginto, a former Reynoldsburg High School student, can’t believe her two worlds are finally colliding.

“I graduated high school in the Schot eight years ago, in 2011, and now I’m back as an adult,” she said.

Ginto works logistics behind the scenes for the show and is ready to show it off.

“It’s super-surreal,” she said. “My mom is so happy, my parents are so happy to have me here.”

The Jurassic World Live Tour will be at the Schottenstein Center this weekend, Sept. 26 to 29. Shows are scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are still available.