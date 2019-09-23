“Jungle” Jack honored for 41 years as Columbus Zoo chief

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Zoo celebrated famed zookeeper Jack Hanna this weekend.

It has been 41 years at the zoo for Hanna and thousands came out to celebrate.

“Jungle” Jack was live on stage with several animals and shared about all his adventures.

There were also games and prizes.

And for Hanna, he said being in this city is a privilege.

“I’ve just been very blessed to have this beautiful city of Columbus save my daughter Judy’s life when she had leukemia and brain tumors, that’s how we got here,” he said. “So I owe a great deal to this city.