COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The “Coming Home” festival used to take over blocks of Mount Vernon Avenue. It was a reunion of sorts on Columbus’ east side.

This Saturday, another festival will take place on the same grounds.

“Juneteenth on the Ave” is an effort from six local organizations that will celebrate a sense of community while reflecting on notable moments in U.S. history.

“There were several events happening on The Ave last year,” said Shelbi Toome, an organizer from Ohio History Connection. “What we decided to do [this year] was instead of us all do our own thing, let’s come together collaboratively and lock the street down so people can have all those experiences at one time.”

It’s all to celebrate Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

“Juneteenth on the Ave is very special to us because . . . it not only pays homage to the history of Black Columbus, but also it really brings back what’s special about coming together,” Toome said.

Performances will be held throughout the day on three stages.

“We have entertainment on Mayme Moore, at Amos Lynch, and also at Maroon Arts Park 19,” Toome said. “You’ll see local, popular acts all day long and poetry, storytelling stages and African dance.”

“Juneteenth on the Ave” will feature dozens of Black-owned businesses and food trucks and will be held from 12:00-6:00 p.m. on Saturday near The King Arts Complex.