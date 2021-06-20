Juneteenth celebration at Goodale Park held to educate on significance of holiday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Juneteenth celebrations have been happening in Columbus throughout the weekend.

Several groups, vendors, and community members came together at Goodale Park Sunday for the Juneteenth Love and Light Rally.

Juneteenth marks the end of slavery in the United States.

Organizers said they wanted to bring people together to educate and celebrate the significance of the holiday.

“We want real change,” said Maria Holland. “This is kind of like the signal, symbolism of a fresh start. and a new beginning.”

Sunday marked the second year for the celebration, with organizers planning to hold it annually.