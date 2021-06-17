Juneteenth activities around Columbus

Saturday, June 19
- Juneteenth Celebration — 9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. 925 MPACC BoxPark, Mt. Vernon Ave., Columbus. Presented by Deliver Black Dreams & Maroon Arts Group.
- Versiti Juneteenth Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. 1977 Cleveland Ave., Columbus.
- Fishing with Dad/A Taste of Juneteenth — 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. 788 Mt. Vernon Ave., Columbus. Sponsored by the Columbus Urban League. Join us for our 11th annual Fishing with Dad event and our Inaugural Taste of Juneteenth.
- Juneteenth Block Party — 12 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. Training Camp, 5095 Westerville Rd., Columbus. Celebrate Juneteenth/Freedom Day with a 75-minute Hip Hop & Dancehall fitness party.
- Juneteenth Love & Light BBQ — 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. The community is invited as 600 free meals are distributed at Goodale Park.
- Black Music: The Soundtrack of Humanity — 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Ohio History Connection Virtual Event URL: https://www.ohiohistory.org/participate/event-calendar/ohio-history-center/soundtrack-of-humanity A Juneteenth Commemoration with Dr. Ted McDaniel and Dr. Mark Lomax More info
- Juneteenth Jubilee — 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Goodale Park, 120 W. Goodale St., Columbus. Come out and experience amazing food, local vendors, music, performances, and more.
- Celebration of Juneteenth — 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Kelton House Museum & Garden, 586 E. Town St., Columbus.
- Juneteenth Community Festival — 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Phenix Banquet Center, 2101 Noe Bixby Rd., Columbus. A day of family fun in a space for all persons in our communities. More info
- Juneteenth Symphony Showcase — 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Vineyard Columbus, 6000 Cooper Rd., Westerville.
- A Juneteenth Symphony — 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Flavor 91 Bistro, 5186 E. Main St., Whitehall. A Juneteenth Symphony is an inspiring show by the Columbus Cultural Orchestra
