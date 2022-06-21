COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Across central Ohio, cities are gearing up for July 4th celebrations, from the Buckeye Lake Area Star Spangled Tradition to Red, White & BOOM! View your local July 4 parade, festival and fireworks below.

Red, White & BOOM! July 1

Red, White and Boom is back with the biggest fireworks show in the Midwest, celebrating 40 years. This annual festival features music, entertainment, children’s activities and food.

Downtown Columbus. Details. Noon to 11 p.m.

Bexley July 4th Celebrations: July 4

Parade, fireworks and more.

Locations vary. Details. Times vary.

Buckeye Lake Area Star Spangled Tradition (BLASST): July 1

The show will be launched at about 10 p.m.

Fairfield Beach. Details. 10 p.m.

Delaware 4th of July Concert and Fireworks: July 4

The Central Ohio Symphony will perform its traditional outdoor concert, with fireworks to cap the day.

Ohio Wesleyan University – 61 S. Sandusky St. Details. 7:30 p.m.

Dublin Parade and 4th of July Concert: July 4

Parade through downtown, with an evening of live entertainment and fireworks.

Locations vary. Details. Times vary.

Gahanna Independence Day Celebration: July 1 – 4

Live music, food and a fireworks display.

Locations vary. Details. Times vary.

Granville Independence Day Celebration: July 1 – 4

Parade and street fair with live entertainment, vendors, rides, games, activities and fireworks.

Downtown Granville. Details. Times vary.

Grove City Independence Day Celebration: July 2

Enjoy the free Grove City Summer Sizzle concert with fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

Town Center Park – 3359 Park St. Details. 7 p.m.

Groveport 4th of July Celebration July 4

Parade followed by games, activities and fireworks at dusk.

Locations vary. Details. 11 a.m.

Heath Star Spangled Celebration: July 2

Family-friendly celebration with live entertainment, food, activities and fireworks

Geller Park – 580 Cynthia St. Details. 5 p.m.

Hilliard Freedom Fest: July 2 and 4

Celebration complete with live music, food trucks, a parade and fireworks.

Roger Reynolds Municipal Park – 3800 Veterans Memorial Way. Details. 5 p.m.

New Albany 4th of July Festival and Fireworks: July 4

Festival with family activities, games, food trucks, live music and fireworks at dusk.

New Albany Middle School – 6600 E. Dublin-Granville Rd. Details. 6 p.m.

Newark Independence Day Concert and Fireworks: July 3

Live entertainment and a fireworks display at dusk.

Martha Grace Reese Amphitheater – 1179 University Dr. Details. 6 p.m.

Obetz Famous Fortress Fireworks: July 1

Live music, food trucks, inflatables and games.

Fortress Obetz – 1845 E. Williams Rd. Details. 6 to 11 p.m.

Pickerington July 4th Celebration: July 4

Fireworks launching from Pickerington High School Central

Locations vary. Details. 10 p.m.

Picnic with the Pops: Patriotic Pops featuring the Air Force Band of Flight: July 2

Patriotic favorites and a tribute to John Williams with songs from “Star Wars,” “Indiana Jones” and more.

Columbus Bicentennial Pavilion – 160 S. Third St. Tickets. 6 p.m.

Plain City 4th of July: July 4

Food, vendors and fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

Pastime Park – 370 N. Chillicothe St. Details. Noon.

Powell Festival: June 24 and 25

This year’s festival is bigger than ever with live entertainment, vendors, food, activity stations, animals and more. A fireworks finale will wrap the festival 10 p.m. Saturday.

Village Green Park – 47 Hall St. Details. Times vary.

Reynoldsburg Independence Day Celebration: July 1

Join Reynoldsburg for music, local food vendors, family-friendly fun and fireworks display at dark.

Civic Park – 6800 Daugherty Park Dr. Details. 6 to 10 p.m.

Sunbury Independence Day: July 4

Parade, festival and fireworks at 10 p.m.

Sunbury Square. Details. Times vary.

Upper Arlington 4th of July: July 4

Parade, festival and fireworks.

Northam Park – 2070 Northam Park. Details. Times vary.

Westerville 4th of July: July 4

Parade, festival and fireworks.

Westerville Sports Complex – 325 N. Cleveland Ave. Details. Times vary.

West Jefferson July 4th Streetfest: July 2 – 4

Rides, food, live music and fireworks.

South Center Street and Pearl Street. Details. Times vary.

Whitehall Independence Day Celebration: July 3

Fireworks viewing party at Whitehall Yearling High School.

Whitehall Yearling High School – 675 S. Yearling Rd. Tickets. 6 p.m.

Worthington Picnic and Fireworks: July 4

Family picnic with food and games, fireworks at 10 p.m.

Thomas Worthington High School – 300 W. Granville Rd. Details. 4 p.m.

Worthington Hills 4th of July: July 1 – 4

Firecracker Trot 5K, fun fest, parade and more.

Worthington Hills Elementary – 1221 Candlewood Dr. Details. Times vary.