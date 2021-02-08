Judge sets courtroom guidelines ahead of Coy trial

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The judge who will preside over the case against former Columbus Police officer Adam Coy has issued guidelines for the proceedings, including what can be worn or displayed in the courtroom.

Judge Stephen L. McIntosh issued the order Monday outlining three guidelines that courtroom attendees must follow in an effort “to ensure that all parties have a fair trial and are not prejudiced by the actions of others,” he wrote in the order.

The guidelines McIntosh outlined are:

No signs, banners, buttons, placards or clothing with messages or photographs pertaining to this case, reflecting support or opinions regarding the parties, participants, or the subject of officer-involved shootings may be displayed or worn inside the courtroom.

No person shall film, photograph, or video any part of the proceedings in court other than media organizations that have received formal prior approval from the Court.

Any person who violates this order will be asked to leave the courtroom, courthouse, court complex, or court complex premises, and may be held in contempt.

Coy’s next court appearance is a bail reduction hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

Coy is accused of shooting Andre’ Hill on Dec. 22 while Hill, unarmed, was inside the garage at a friend’s home. Coy was fired from the Columbus Police Department five days later.

Coy is charged with murder in the commission of a felony, felonious assault, dereliction of duty for failure to turn on his body camera, and dereliction of duty for failure to inform his fellow officer that he felt Hill presented a danger.

No trial date for Coy has been announced.