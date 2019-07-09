Judge sets bond for man accused of assaulting a Ross Co. Sheriff’s deputy

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Pickaway County man is being held on a $75,000 bond after allegedly assaulting a Ross County Sheriff’s Office deputy last week.

Kyle Johnston, 36, of Circleville, was arraigned in Chillicothe Municipal Court Monday on one count of failure to comply and one count of assault. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, Johnston allegedly assaulted a deputy on July 3. The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that a 2008 Suzuki SX4 was used in the alleged assault.

The vehicle was located in Pickaway County on July 4. Johnston was arrested by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office without incident on Sunday, July 7.

The Ross County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was briefly hospitalized but is now at home recovering.

Johnston is currently being held in the Ross County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 15.