Judge rules Mount Carmel’s suit against Dr. William Husel can proceed

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Franklin County judge has ruled that a civil lawsuit by Mount Carmel against its former doctor, William Husel, may proceed rather than wait until his criminal trial has played out.

Husel is charged with 25 counts of murder, accused of ordering excessive, and potentially deadly doses of pain medication Fentanyl for more than two dozen patients. Husel has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. A criminal trial has been scheduled for May.

Husel’s attorneys had asked last year for the civil trial to be stayed, but Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Stephen L. McIntosh denied the motion in a ruling dated Tuesday.

“A trial could take several months and with potential appeals to follow,” McIntosh wrote. “This process could possibly take several years.”

A date in the civil lawsuit trial is set for October.