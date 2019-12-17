Judge finds former Ohio state trooper guilty of sex charges

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio state trooper accused of sex crimes against five women in the course of his work and against a minor female has been found guilty of charges including sexual battery.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office says Christopher Ward was found guilty Monday in Preble County of one count of sexual battery and three counts of gross sexual imposition.

Prosecutors had argued that Ward used his position of authority to sexually abuse the women.

Ward was accused by six women drivers, one of who was under 18 — of inappropriate touching dating back as far back as 2011.

The 45-year-old former state trooper from Eaton pleaded not guilty to all charges.

A message seeking comment was left at his attorney’s office Monday.

Ward is facing eight years in prison for the current charges, but could face life in prison if the judge rules him to be a violent predator.

He will be sentenced next month.