Live Now
LIVE TRACK: Weather-tested residents brace for Dorian on Southeast coast

Judge allows purge of voters from Ohio rolls to begin

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
votingweb_193406

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge says there should be no delay in purging 235,000 people from Ohio’s voter registration rolls.

The Columbus Dispatch reports U.S. District Judge James Graham ruled Tuesday the Ohio Democratic Party is unlikely to prevail in its lawsuit to stop Secretary of State Frank LaRose from removing voters who haven’t cast ballots in six years and failed to respond to notices seeking to verify where they live.

Democrats filed suit Friday after The Dispatch reported a vendor working with county election boards had mistakenly flagged 1,600 names to be purged.

Graham’s ruling says LaRose has been transparent in releasing information and is obligated to maintain accurate voting records.

State Democratic Party Executive Director Greg Beswick says it’s “disturbing” the purge will continue this week.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools