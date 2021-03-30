JPMorgan Chase CEO, Beatty, NASA astronaut among OSU commencement speakers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The CEO of JPMorgan Chase will be the Ohio State University commencement speaker for the school’s first in-person commencement in more than a year.

JPMorgan Chase chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon will deliver his remarks virtually.

Dimon will be joined by U.S. Representative Joyce Beatty, NASA astronaut Ellen Ochoa, and chemical engineer Robert Langer, co-founder of Moderna, at the May 9 ceremony.

According to OSU, JPMorgan Chase recruits more than 100 interns and 90 full-time employees from the school, and currently employs more than 3,000 alumni.

During the ceremony, Beatty will receive an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree and Ochoa will receive an honorary Doctor of Science degree.

The university is limiting the total amount of people in attendance to no more than 13,500. The regular capacity for Ohio Stadium is just under 103,000 people, according to the OSU website.

“This group of speakers offers a unique, wide-ranging perspective that mirrors that of our student body,” said OSU President Kristina M. Johnson in a statement. “Buckeye students have a long and positive relationship with Chase, and I’m excited to hear Mr. Dimon speak. I know his experience and perspective will create an inspiring send-off for our graduates.”